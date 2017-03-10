Comcast dropping off more than 2 dozen defibrillators to IFD

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – Comcast is dropping off more than two dozen defibrillators to the Indianapolis Fire Department on Friday. The company says the devices will then be sent out to local charities and churches.

Eagle Creek Church of Christ is one of the churches getting one of the defibrillators.

Comcast says the pastor’s son had a medical problem while playing basketball and was saved by someone using an automated external defibrillator.

The company plans to drop off the devices to IFD at 10 a.m.

