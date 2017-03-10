Crews fighting second-alarm house fire on the northwest side

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Crews from the Pike Township Fire Department are fighting a second-alarm fire tonight on the city’s north side.
The fire broke out Friday just before 9 p.m.
Pike Township Deputy Chief Chris Bachman confirmed the fully engulfed residence fire near the intersection of Morning Dove and Nuthatcher drives turned into a second-alarm fire, leading to at least one more home igniting.
While Bachman says they were able to contain the fire in a second home, the first residence is still a working fire scene.
WISH-TV is sending a crew to the scene now.