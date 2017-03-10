Family-friendly ways to celebrate St. Patrick’s Day in Indianapolis

St. Patrick’s Day might be fun for Indy area adults, but Katy Mann from Indy with Kids believes that Indy area children and families have the most fun! Don’t been green with envy, get out and enjoy the St. Patrick’s Day festivities with your whole family at these central Indiana hot spots:

1. The greening of the canal in downtown Indianapolis is a tradition that can’t be missed!

http://indywithkids.com/events/greening-canal-2017/

2. Party like it’s spring at Goldfish swim school for the St. Patrick’s evening family swim party.

http://indywithkids.com/events/st-patricks-day-family-swim-goldfish-swim-school-carmel/

3. Roll with it at the $2 family skate night

http://indywithkids.com/events/2-00-st-patricks-day-skate-party/

4. Turn the town green at the St. Patrick’s Day parade.

http://indywithkids.com/events/indy-st-patricks-day-parade-downtown-indianapolis/

5. Hunt for Shamrocks at the City Market

http://indywithkids.com/events/st-patricks-day-childrens-scavenger-hunt/

Find even more St. Patty’s Day themed events on the calendar: www.indywithkids.com.

