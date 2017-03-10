French company to locate plant in Fort Wayne with 140 jobs

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (AP) — State officials say a French company that makes auto emissions control systems plans to open a plant in Fort Wayne that will employ more than 140 workers.

Faurecia Clean Mobility will lease and outfit a 137,500-square-foot building and plans to begin hiring workers later this year in anticipation of a fall opening.

The Journal Gazette reports state officials announced Thursday that the plant could create up to 144 new jobs by next year.

The Indiana Economic Development Corp. has offered the company up to $825,000 in conditional tax credits and up to $125,000 in training grants as incentives. The city of Fort Wayne will consider additional incentives.

Faurecia Clean Mobility’s North American headquarters is in Columbus, Indiana, where it employs more than 1,800 people at three locations.

