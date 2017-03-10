IMPD search results in 4 arrests, confiscation of drugs, guns

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – IMPD served a search warrant Thursday evening that ended with four people in custody and the seizure of guns and drugs.

According to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, officers served the narcotics search warrant at a residence in the 4300 block of North Irvington Avenue at 9 p.m.

Vernon Allen, 24, and 30-year-old Tara Parham, who were outside of the residence, were arrested. Initially, Parham resisted and fought officers before being apprehended. Brian Combs,40, and 23-year-old William Taylor, who police says was the target of the investigation, were also arrested.

During the search of the house a number of items were seized including:

One Hydrocodone pill

40 Xanax

Approximately 205 white 0.5mg oxycodone

Approximately 119 green 0.15mg oxycodone

Approximately 14.5 grams cocaine

Approximately 10 pounds of marijuana

3/4 bottle of liquid codeine

Three handguns

$7,945.00 in cash

Combs, Taylor, Allen and Parham all face a number of preliminary charges.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Google

Email

Print

More

Pinterest

Like this: Like Loading...