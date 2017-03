INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – The Indianapolis Motor Speedway and Governor Eric Holcomb will signify the start of the IndyCar series Friday morning.

The governor will place the green flag at the top of IMS at 10 a.m. This is the flag display at Gate 1, which stays up through the season.

IndyCar starts its season Sunday in Saint Petersburg, Florida with the Firestone Grand Prix.

The Indy 500 is on Sunday, May 28.

