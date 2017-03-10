ISU police investigating after threats made to Muslim community

Terre Haute, IN (WTWO) – Indiana State University is investigating after threats were made to the Muslim community Thursday.

According to a report filed by ISU campus police, the threats came from an unknown email source and was sent to students, faculty and staff. The messages went to both Muslims and non-Muslims on campus.

“The university does not tolerate intolerance in any form,” said Libby Roerig, director of communications at ISU. “If someone has experienced an intolerant act, either in person or by email or by phone, we encourage them to report it to law enforcement.”

Students at the university say something like this should not be taken lightly.

“You are still people,” said Joseph Wildt, a freshman at ISU. “It’s definitely hard to be singled out like that.”

“It’s more of kinda concerning,” said Radasia Blaylock, a senior at ISU. “So it’s like, why do you feel like you have to say something like this? It’s not appropriate, ya know?”

“I’m pretty sure the police or the law will crack the case,” said Jipin Juse, masters student at ISU.

Muslim faculty received the threats from an unknown source, but those who follow the Muslim faith believe this hate will be corrected swiftly despite feeling scared.

“If it’s just targeting certain individuals based on their religion then that’s scary,” said Juse. “If it’s targeting because of their country, it’s even more scarier because there are a lot of students who are coming from that particular country, that particular religion.”

The swift action taken by ISU campus police has others feeling comfortable in the situation.

“It makes me feel actually safe,” said Blaylock. “As an African American woman who is a Christian, like you make me feel safe and it’s not even about me but you make me feel safe.”

And the university is backing the efforts made by campus police to end the investigation with a result.

“Our international students and scholars bring an important perspective to our community here at Indiana State,” said Roerig. “And they’re an integral part of building an environment of inclusive excellence for everyone studying, working and living on campus.”

Students are doing what they know best, and that’s supporting each other no matter their differences.

“If anybody ever feels unsafe or unwelcome anywhere there’s always someone probably there saying, ‘hey, I will walk you to class,'” said Blaylock. “If you want me to, I’ll walk you to your car.'”

“If you are an ISU student we stick by each other,” said Juse. “And I think the police here show the same kind of respect for us just as we should for the law here.”

Roerig said that the university works very hard to provide an open, welcoming and understanding atmosphere on campus.

The university said it plans to keep that initiative during and after the investigation has concluded.

The investigation is still ongoing.

If you attend Indiana State University and would like to file a report, click here.

