Jury finds Johnson Co. man guilty in 6-month-old daughter’s death

FRANKLIN, Ind (WISH) — A grieving mother spoke only to 24-Hour News after a jury found her ex guilty of killing their six-month-old daughter.

The verdict came down Friday afternoon. 23-year-old Christopher Michael Potts was accused of violently throwing baby Felicity Anderson.

It’s been nearly a year and a half since prosecutors say Potts caused his daughter’s death. He’s been behind bars ever since. The child’s mother has also been in a prison of her own.

Annabelle Anderson sobs as she remembers her daughter, “I love her and I can’t wait to see her again. She was my world.”

Almost 18 months ago, Anderson’s world came crashing down. Time has done little to ease the pain.

“She was an innocent baby. She never did anything wrong and I pray that I’ll see her again. I just have to hope. I have to hope,” she cried.

According to Johnson County Deputy Prosecutor Ryan Bland, on Sept. 3, 2015, baby Felicity was home with Potts when, in a fit of rage, he lost control and killed his own daughter.

“He was angry. He was mad. He was frustrated. He picked her up out of the crib and ultimately, threw her into the crib. So, it was the mattress that she hit,” Bland said.

EMS crews rushed the baby to the hospital but it was too late. Felicity was pronounced dead within an hour after arriving.

According to Bland, she suffered a severe blow to the head. Her official cause of death was blunt force trauma. Prosecutors charged Potts with battery resulting in death to a person less than 14 years of age.

“It’s always difficult. I do have four children. The youngest one is six. I remember holding each of them when they were infants. To imagine that somebody could have that much anger and take it out on a child,” Bland said.

But Anderson prefers to remember her daughter differently; her bright eyes, thick dark hair and her angelic personality.

“She was happy. I just want her remembered for who she was not what happened to her,” she said.

Potts is currently in the Johnson County Jail awaiting sentencing. His sentencing hearing is scheduled for April 7, at 1:30 pm in Johnson County Superior Court 3.

Potts faces anywhere between 10 and 30 years in prison.

