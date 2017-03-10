‘Operation Crystal Palace’ nets 26 arrests in Madison County

ANDERSON, Ind. (WISH) — A meth investigation in Madison County is believed to be the largest in the county’s history.

“Operation Crystal Palace” began in January and has since resulted in 26 arrests, including 11 since March 7.

Investigators with the Madison County Drug Task Force believe Justin Shaul is at the center of it. Authorities call him a major supplier of meth in the area, with a distribution network from Evansville to northern Indiana and also parts of Ohio. He faces multiple felony charges related to dealing methamphetamine.

Police said Shaul spent time selling drugs out of motels in Anderson, then moved to a residency in the 4100 block of Emerson Avenue in Indianapolis. The Madison County Drug Task Force said Shaul would recieve shipments of meth weighing five to seven pounds up to three times a week. Investigators thought he would acquire the drugs via mail from California, but then found he was acquiring them via vehicle transport.

He was arrested in Elko County, Nevada while attempting to obtain crystal meth. He is currently in Nevada after providing an alias, awaiting extradition to Indiana.

An additional 25 people have been arrested that investigators have linked to his network, either directly or indirectly.

Investigators said more arrests are pending.

