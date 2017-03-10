Partial roof collapse displaces 25

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Authorities say 25 people have been displaced tonight after a partial collapse of an apartment building on the city’s near northeast side.

Around 5:50 p.m. Friday crews from the Indianapolis Fire Department responded to Chatham Manor, near the intersection of East 11th Street and North College Avenue. They arrived to find a partial structural collapse of the roof of the building, leaving residents of the apartment building out of their homes.

According to officials, no injuries have been reported.

WISH-TV has a crew heading to the scene now.

