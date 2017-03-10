Protesters to rally at Statehouse to honor Standing Rock Solidarity

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – Keystone XL and Dakota Access Pipelines protesters will rally at the Indiana Statehouse Friday to honor Standing Rock Solidarity.

Organizers say the protest will be one of several happening Friday across the country.

Demonstration in Indianapolis is scheduled to start at 4 p.m. on the south lawn of the Statehouse.

You are asked to bring your “drum, song, dance, story, signs/banners with messages of solution.”

This is part of protests that have been going on for months.

“The drinking water of millions of Americans is now at risk. We are a sovereign nation and we will fight to protect our water and sacred places from the brazen private interests trying to push this pipeline through to benefit a few wealthy Americans with financial ties to the Trump administration,” said Dave Archambault II, chairman of the Standing Rock Sioux Tribe.

“Americans have come together in support of the Tribe asking for a fair, balanced and lawful pipeline process. The environmental impact statement was wrongfully terminated. This pipeline was unfairly rerouted across our treaty lands. The Trump administration – yet again – is poised to set a precedent that defies the law and the will of Americans and our allies around the world.”

People against the pipelines say it would threaten the supply for the standing rock Sioux Tribe.

“So we will stand to honor the water protectors who are actively serving around the country to protect our waters and help the masses awaken to the environmental destruction many of these fossil fuel infrastructure projects are having on our water, land, air, and climate,” a release stated.

