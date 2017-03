(WISH) – NASA has released new pictures showing one of Saturn’s moons, and some are saying it looks like ravioli.

The pictures in the video above are the closest images ever taken of the moon. They are a little more than 15,000 miles away.

Pan is one of 53 confirmed moons surrounding Saturn.

CNN contributed to this report.

