WASHINGTON (WISH) – IU Coach Tom Crean and a fan got into an altercation following IU’s loss to Wisconsin.

The Hoosiers fell to the Wisconsin Badgers 70-60 in the Big Ten quarterfinals Friday evening.

On the way to the locker room, a fan voiced his displeasure towards Crean.

24-Hour News 8’s Charlie Clifford captured the incident on camera.

Video: Altercation between fan & Crean after #IU game. The fan was totally out of line. Crean took the high road pic.twitter.com/OGt3GwjuVr — Charlie Clifford (@cliffWISH8) March 11, 2017

The man is heard telling Crean that he “ruined the program.” Crean turns around and points in the fan’s direction.

