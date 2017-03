INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — One person is in serious condition following a shooting on the city’s northeast side.

It happened Saturday afternoon in the 1000 block of Centennial Street, just off West 10th Street.

According to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, the victim was shot in the chest and has been taken to Eskenazi Hospital in serious condition.

There’s no suspect information available at this time.

This is an ongoing investigation.

