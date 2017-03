INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – Alcoholic beverages will continue until 4 a.m. on Sunday because of daylight-saving time changes, according to the Indiana Alcohol and Tobacco Commission.

Daylight-saving time changes from 3 a.m. to 2 a.m. on Sunday morning.

The Indiana Alcohol and Tobacco Commission said it is allowing beverages to happen until 4 a.m. in order to allow the same number of hours of service on Saturday night.

