Ex-treasurer accused of theft from volunteer fire department

GREENCASTLE, Ind. (AP) — Authorities say the former treasurer of an Indiana volunteer fire department stole more than $80,000 from the department and used it pay bills and buy items at local stores.

Indiana State Police say Tammy Dickerson of Greencastle is charged with two counts each of felony theft and official misconduct. The 45-year-old was arrested Friday at her home and ordered held on $20,000 bond.

Police say members of the Madison Township Volunteer Fire Department contacted them in November about money that was missing from the department’s bank accounts.

They say an investigation found Dickerson used money from the accounts for personal items on several occasions between 2014 and 2016, when she was serving as treasurer.

It was unclear Saturday whether Dickerson had an attorney who could comment on her behalf.

