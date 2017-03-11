Girl, 3, dies after fire caused by hoverboard

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – A three-year-old girl has died after a hoverboard caused a house to go up in flames Friday night in Harrisburg.

Ashanti Hughes was pronounced dead just after 11:30 Saturday morning, the Lehigh Valley coroner’s office said in a news release.

Two other children and a firefighter are all still in critical condition following Friday night’s blaze in the 2500 block of Lexington Street.

Harrisburg Fire Chief Brian Enterline said at a press conference Saturday that the fire ignited from a hoverboard that was recharging.

The children injured were airlifted to Lehigh Valley Medical Center.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Google

Email

Print

More

Pinterest

Like this: Like Loading...