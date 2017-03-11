IFD: Man in ‘extreme critical condition’ after trapped in condo fire

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – A man has been transported to the hospital in “extreme critical condition” after an early morning condo fire.

According to IFD, the fire broke out in the 6100 block of Timber Lake Boulevard Saturday morning around 5:53 a.m.

IFD says the fire came from the bedroom of the condo. There are four condos in the building.

It took crews 20 minutes to get the fire under control.

The estimated total of damage is $60,000 in damage.

IFD says a Beech Grove officer saw the fire and started knocking on doors to get people out.

It took 10 to 15 minutes to get the victim out.

IFD is investigating the cause of fire.

24-Hour News 8’s Nina Criscuolo is on scene and will provide the latest on Daybreak.

