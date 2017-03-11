Lawrence police join HS team, kids for basketball tournament

LAWRENCE, Ind. (WISH) — Officers in Lawrence put on a different kind a uniform tonight — a basketball uniform.

Officers from the Lawrence Police Department joined with the Lawrence North High School boys basketball team and local kids in a March-Madness-style tournament at the Fort Benjamin Harrison YMCA.

But the night of fun carried an important message.

Lawrence Police Chief David Hofmann had this to say:

I think at the end of the day, what we’re hoping to accomplish is that we all get to know each other a little bit better. So that when they see us out in the community and we see them, there’s not that suspicious nature of them viewing us and us viewing them, that we see each other as good members of the community.”

Each team had one officer, two high school players and about four kids from the Y.

