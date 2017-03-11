Local man with second largest Batman memorabilia sharing collection with Indy

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – An Indianapolis man lost his title in October for having the largest collection of Batman memorabilia in the world, but despite the defeat he has decided to share his work with Indianapolis.

Kevin Silva told 24-Hour News 8’s Dick Wolfsie that the Indianapolis Children’s Museum is going to acquire his collection. They will be using his collection in exhibits and many other ways.

The Indianapolis Children’s Museum decided to buy the collection because of how much Batman has changed over the years.

Silva’s collection has over 3,000 objects.He said he plans on only keeping one object which is a Batman lunch from kindergarten. He said he’s had it for 51 years.

Watch the full-interview above.

