Man arrested after taking packaged delivery thought to be filled with illegal narcotics

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – A local man was arrested after the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department says he took a packaged delivery thought to be filled with illegal narcotics.

According to IMPD, detectives were informed by a local packaging company about a suspicious package that smelled like narcotics on Thursday. After obtaining a search warrant, detectives looked inside and found approximately six pounds of marijuana, one kilogram of methamphetamine, a handgun and $1,900 in cash.

Detectives then replaced the drugs in the box with fake narcotics and followed the package to its delivery location in the 5000 block of East 38th Street.

After the package arrived, 44-year-old William Kinslow of Indianapolis took the package filled with fake narcotics. When the suspect opened the box, he was stopped inside his vehicle by officers where he was taken into custody.

Officers checked his vehicle where they found the delivered package, marijuana, a bag that appeared to be set up to be a mobile narcotic dispensary, a handgun, and cash.

Kinslow was charged with several felonies which include:

Dealing in marijuana and methamphetamine

Carrying a handgun without a license

Kinslow was transported to the Arrestee Processing Center and is being held in the Marion County Jail.

