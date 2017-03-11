Man sentenced for $30K of heroin found in car

TIPPECANOE COUNTY, Ind. (WLFI) — One of two Kokomo men caught transporting thousands of dollars worth of drugs through Tippecanoe County was sentenced for the crime.

Jerelle Gatlin, 43, will spend 23 years behind bars after police found more than $30,000 worth of heroin during a routine traffic stop last July.

Gatlin was charged with dealing, possessing and conspiring to deal a narcotic drug.

Another man in the car, 49-year-old R.C. Gatlin, was also arrested and charged in connection to the discovery.

His sentencing is scheduled for later this month.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Google

Email

Print

More

Pinterest

Like this: Like Loading...