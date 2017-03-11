Pastors, others checking on Detroit residents without power

DETROIT (AP) — Two prominent Detroit pastors are canvassing neighborhoods to check on residents without electrical service after high winds knocked out power this week to roughly a million utility customers statewide.

The Rev. Wendell Anthony and Rev. Horace Sheffield have joined congregants Saturday in neighborhoods. They are knocking on doors and distributing information about warming centers and other resources.

The pastors and congregants embarked on a similar effort on Friday. DTE Energy officials say crews also are contacting the elderly by phone and in person to ensure safety.

DTE says power has been restored to roughly 570,000 of its 800,000 affected customers. Consumers Energy says about 300,000 of its 350,000 affected customers now have power.

Officials say the unprecedented windstorm on Wednesday unleashed hurricane force winds during a 12-hour period.