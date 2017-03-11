Workers at SUMCO end strike, reach agreement with company

Related Coverage Union workers at SUMCO on strike for more than 24 hours

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – Workers at SUMCO, LLC. ended their strike after reaching an agreement with the company.

According to a release, an agreement was reached on March 10 between the Bargaining Committee of Local 199-10 and Sumco, LLC.

The agreement includes:

3 percent wage increases in each year of the agreement

More vacation days

Allows employees on the lower Tier 2 wage scale to move to the higher tier 1 wage scale after five executive years of working for the compnay

Members of United Steelworkers Local 199 Unit 10 voted on Saturday to accept the new three-year contract. The members voted 36-14.

The workers at SUMCO had been on strike since Wednesday at 5 p.m.

They had been without a contract since their agreement expired at the end of January.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Google

Email

Print

More

Pinterest

Like this: Like Loading...