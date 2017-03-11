Workers at SUMCO end strike, reach agreement with company

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – Workers at SUMCO, LLC. ended their strike after reaching an agreement with the company.
According to a release, an agreement was reached on March 10 between the Bargaining Committee of Local 199-10 and Sumco, LLC.
The agreement includes:
- 3 percent wage increases in each year of the agreement
- More vacation days
- Allows employees on the lower Tier 2 wage scale to move to the higher tier 1 wage scale after five executive years of working for the compnay
Members of United Steelworkers Local 199 Unit 10 voted on Saturday to accept the new three-year contract. The members voted 36-14.
The workers at SUMCO had been on strike since Wednesday at 5 p.m.
They had been without a contract since their agreement expired at the end of January.