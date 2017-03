Workers at SUMCO end strike, reach agreement with company

Related Coverage Union workers at SUMCO on strike for more than 24 hours

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) РWorkers at SUMCO, LLC. ended their strike after reaching an agreement with the company.

According to a release, an agreement was reached on March 10 between the Bargaining Committee of Local 199-10 and Sumco, LLC.

The agreement includes:

3 percent wage increases in each year of the agreement

More vacation days

Allows employees on the lower Tier 2 wage scale to move to the higher tier 1 wage scale after five executive years of working for the compnay

Members of United Steelworkers Local 199 Unit 10 voted on Saturday to accept the new three-year contract. The members voted 36-14.

The workers at SUMCO had been on strike since Wednesday at 5 p.m.

They had been without a contract since their agreement expired at the end of January.

