Celebrating St. Patrick’s Day in Indy

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — You’ll be bale to celebrate St. Patrick’s Day in Indianapolis with one of several events going on downtown.

The Hoosier Lottery Greening of the Canal will take place on Ohio and West streets Thursday at 5 p.m.

The 5th annual Jiffy Lube’s Blarney Bash is set to kickoff Friday from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. on the east block of Georgia Street.

The actual St. Patrick’s Day Parade will take place Friday at 11:30 a.m.

Tickets are available for a limited time online for $7 each.

For further details and information, click here.

