INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Each and every week Dick Wolfsie shares an interesting and exciting story that has a special connection to central Indiana.

As temperatures begin to rise and the remains of snow melts away, it seems as if Spring is finally here.

Another sign of the reappearance of Spring is the Indiana Flower and Patio Show.

The show runs from March 11 through March 19.

Click on the videos so you won’t miss out on Wolfsie’s fun this week!

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Google

Email

Print

More

Pinterest

Like this: Like Loading...