Chef Wendell: Alzheimer’s preventon

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Early in life, we begin to design the blueprint of our future mental health. Like most diseases, it takes a lifetime of poor eating habits and lack of exercise to for inflammatory disease to take root. The quality of the food you eat today determines what your brain may or may not be able to do in the future. Just as your spring plants need tender care and fertilizer, your brain needs clean whole food nutrition too.

1st Segment: Golden Milk, and the Alzheimer’s disease, Inflammation, Diabetes connection. Why are rates so high in America? What are the main causes? How to slow the progression.

2nd Segment: Salmon Pomodoro, What’s the main cause? How can I prevent Alzheimer’s? Slow it down? Alzheimer’s Might be “Brain Diabetes”

Alzheimer’s -A disease of lifestyle, processed diet without plant food and lack of physical activity.

It’s becoming increasingly clear the same pathological process that leads to insulin resistance and type 2 diabetes may also hold true for your brain.

A diet of plant foods is believed to have an inflammatory component.

Inflammation : Researchers believe that the inflammation plays a big role.

Vitamin deficiency: Magnesium, B-12, folate, Omega-3 and D.

STATIN Drugs, shown to increase risk of dementia. Drugs include certain nighttime pain relievers, antihistamines, sleep aids, certain antidepressants, medications to control incontinence, and certain narcotic pain relievers.

TURMERIC

Rates of Alzheimer’s are 4X higher in US over India-TURMERIC / CURRY

Turmeric is strongly anti-inflammatory . Elderly villagers in India have one of the world’s lowest rates of Alzheimer’s; the reason may be the turmeric that they consume in their daily curries.

Golden Milk- Anti-inflammatory, anti-oxidant, antiseptic, analgesic

The perfect combination of creamy almond / coconut milk, spicy ginger, and the earthy flavor of yellow, and anti-inflammatory turmeric.

1 (1 1/2 inch) piece fresh turmeric root, peeled and grated or 1 Tbsp. dry powdered

1 (1/2 inch) piece fresh ginger root, grated

1 Tbsp. raw honey

1 cup unsweetened almond / coconut milk

Garnish:

1 pinch ground turmeric (optional)

1 pinch ground cinnamon (optional)

Combine turmeric ginger, and honey together in a bowl, crushing the turmeric and ginger as much as possible.

Heat milk in a saucepan over medium-low heat. Once bubbles form around the edges, reduce heat to low. Transfer about 2 Tbsp. milk to turmeric mixture to allow mixture to soften and honey to melt into a paste-like mixture.

Mix the turmeric paste into milk in the saucepan; raise temperature to medium-low and cook, stirring continuously, until fully combined.

Blend with an immersion blender for a smooth texture.

Pour turmeric tea into a mug and top with ground turmeric and cinnamon.

Salmon or Tuna Pomodoro

8 ounces rice spaghetti

2 tablespoons EVOO or Avocado oil

3 cloves minced garlic

2 anchovies, minced or 1 Tbsp. fish oil

1/4 tsp. crushed red pepper, or to taste

2 15-ounce boxes diced tomatoes, drained

1 6-ounce can wild salmon or Tuna, drained and flaked

2 Tbsp. thinly sliced fresh sage leaves

Himalayan salt and pepper to taste:

Bring a large pot of water to a boil. Cook spaghetti, stirring occasionally, until just tender, 9 to 11 minutes or according to package directions. Drain.

Heat oil in a large nonstick skillet over medium-high heat. Add garlic and cook, stirring, until fragrant, about 1 minute.

Add anchovies (if using) and crushed red pepper and cook for 30 seconds more. Add tomatoes; reduce heat to medium and cook, stirring occasionally, for 8 minutes.

Stir in salmon and cook until it is incorporated into the sauce and heated through, 2 minutes more.

Divide the spaghetti evenly among 4 plates, top with sauce and garnish with basil.

Serve hot.

Resources:

At least 3 servings of whole grains a day

6 servings of leafy greens a week plus one other veggie serving a day

2 servings of berriesa week

1 serving of fisha week

2 servings of poultry a week

3 servings of legumes a week

5 servings of nuts a week

1 daily serving of alcohol, preferably red wine for its long list of health benefits.

​They also use olive oil as the primary oil.

What to avoid: nibble on fast or fried foods and cheese less than once a week .

. Limit red meat consumptionto less than 4 times a week.

Sugar: eat desserts, pastries or sweets less than 5 times a week.

Use less than a tablespoon of butter or margarine a day.

