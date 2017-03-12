Erratic driver hits pole, cause power outage on south side

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Police are investigating after an erratic driver crashed, downing a utility pole and cutting power to a block on the south side.

It happened Sunday evening on East Street near Madison Avenue.

Dispatch received multiple calls of an erratic driver, heading northbound on East Street.

Police say the driver hit a utility pole, snapping it at the bottom.

The driver was the only person in the car and admitted to police he’d been drinking.

He’s being taken to Eskenazi Hospital.

The Indianapolis Fire Department put up barriers to keep transformer oil from running into the sewer. A private company will be coming to cleanup the rest.

Authorities from IFD say they don’t believe any of the oil made it into the sewer.

The area between Murray Street and Madison Ave is without power while officials deal with the downed utility pole.

The nearby White Castle will be out of service for 10-12 hours.

