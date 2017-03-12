IMPD investigating bomb threat at Jewish Community Center

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Police have given the all-clear following a a bomb threat at the Jewish Community Center in Indianapolis.

Police were dispatched to the Jewish Community Center, located in the 6701 block of Hoover Road, Sunday afternoon around 2:48 p.m.

Authorities now say nothing suspicious was found:

#IMPDNOW: All clear is giving after search of @JCCIndianapolis after an bomb threat is received nothing suspicious found. pic.twitter.com/85M78EKaT7 — IMPD (@IMPD_News) March 12, 2017

Officials at the center confirmed the threat, and the temporary closing of their facility, in a tweet:

The JCC received a bomb threat and is closed pending law enforcement's investigation https://t.co/rlwYfj1biB — JCC Indianapolis (@JCCIndianapolis) March 12, 2017

The threat comes during the Jewish festival of Purim, mentioned by the JCC in a Facebook post as “a thankful and joyous affirmation of Jewish survival against all odds.”

