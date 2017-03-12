IMPD investigating bomb threat at Jewish Community Center

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Police have given the all-clear following a a bomb threat at the Jewish Community Center in Indianapolis.
Police were dispatched to the Jewish Community Center, located in the 6701 block of Hoover Road, Sunday afternoon around 2:48 p.m.
Authorities now say nothing suspicious was found:
Officials at the center confirmed the threat, and the temporary closing of their facility, in a tweet:
The threat comes during the Jewish festival of Purim, mentioned by the JCC in a Facebook post as “a thankful and joyous affirmation of Jewish survival against all odds.”
