Man arrested in connection with string of local robberies

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — One man is in custody after authorities said he was a suspect in several area robberies.

Authorities arrested 59-year old Warren Bridges in connection to four robberies after he was located in a stolen vehicle on the city’s south side.

Bridges was taken in for his connection with the robberies of a Family Dollar in the 2600 block of West Morris Street on March 4, a CVS in the 4600 block of Keystone Avenue, a Walgreens in the 900 block of North Arlington Avenue, and a Family Dollar in the 6000 block of East 21st Street, all occurring on March 5.

He has been preliminary charged with four separate robbery offenses.

