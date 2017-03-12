Man arrested in connection with string of local robberies

Staff Reports Published:
Warren Bridges (IMPD Photo)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — One man is in custody after authorities said he was a suspect in several area robberies.

Authorities arrested 59-year old Warren Bridges in connection to four robberies after he was located in a stolen vehicle on the city’s south side.

Bridges was taken in for his connection with the robberies of a Family Dollar in the 2600 block of West Morris Street on March 4, a CVS in the 4600 block of Keystone Avenue, a Walgreens in the 900 block of North Arlington Avenue, and a Family Dollar in the 6000 block of East 21st Street, all occurring on March 5.

He has been preliminary charged with four separate robbery offenses.

Never miss another Facebook post from WISH-TV