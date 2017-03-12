Mob of teenagers damage police vehicles on Indy’s west side

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — According to IMPD reports, a large crowd gathered just before midnight on Saturday on the west side near 16th Street and Rochester Avenue. That’s just east of Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

Dozens of police units from several IMPD districts, Marion County and Speedway responded to the scene.

They say about 50 people, most believed to be teenagers, were fighting.

According to police reports, at least two police cars were damaged by teens throwing bricks through the windows. One report details $9,000 worth of damage including a broken rear window and damage to the rear deck lights.

When 24-Hour News 8 crews arrived on scene, they said police were using pepper spray to control the crowd.

It’s unclear if any arrests were made or if anyone was seriously hurt in the mob.

According to city-county codes, any children under 15 would have been in violation of curfew laws which state they cannot be in any public place in the county after 11 p.m.

Sec. 381-101. – Curfew hours for children fifteen, sixteen and seventeen years of age.

It is unlawful for a child fifteen (15), sixteen (16), or seventeen (17) years of age to be in a public place in the county at any time during the following curfew hours: (1) Between 1:00 a.m. and 5:00 a.m. on Saturday or Sunday;

(2) After 11:00 p.m. on Sunday, Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, or Thursday; or

(3) Before 5:00 a.m. on Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday, or Friday.

It is unlawful for a child fifteen (15), sixteen (16), or seventeen (17) years of age to be in a public place in the county at any time during the following curfew hours: Sec. 381-102. – Curfew hours for children younger than fifteen years of age.

It is unlawful for a child younger than fifteen (15) years of age to be in a public place in the county after 11:00 p.m. or before 5:00 a.m. on any day.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Google

Email

Print

More

Pinterest

Like this: Like Loading...