Snow to return Monday

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Winter is serving a reminder that it’s not over yet across central Indiana, as cold temperatures continue and snow is expected for much of central Indiana as we open up the work week.

A Winter Weather Advisory will go into effect starting at 2:00 a.m. Monday, for the northern third of the state.

Expect snow showers to move into central Indiana just before daybreak, Monday. Snow will continue through much of the morning, before changing over to a rain/snow mix, and eventually all rain by the afternoon – with the exception of the advisory area, where precipitation will likely remain as a very wet snow. Rain will change back over to snow for much of central Indiana by early to mid evening, before tapering off overnight.

Three to five inches of accumulation is expected in the advisory area, with one to two inches between I-70 to the south, and a Lafayette, to Kokomo, to Marion line to the north. Less than one inch of accumulation is expected south of I-70.

Stay with Storm Track 8 for updates.

