INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — One woman is in critical condition after she was shot in the early Sunday morning.

It happened in the 6100 block of Timberland Way around 3:40 a.m. where authorities said the victim was shot in the upper body by her boyfriend following an argument. The suspect then fled the scene.

Authorities are seeking a maroon Ford Fusion with license plates XGY556 in connection with the shooting.

The suspect is considered armed and dangerous.

