INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department responded to a bomb threat Monday evening.

It happened at the Avondale Meadows YMCA in the 3900 block of Meadows Drive around 8 p.m.

Authorities said the building was evacuated, but the facility was closing up around the time of the threat.

No suspect information is known at this time.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

