Be IMAX’s guest at a Beauty and the Beast Costume Party

“Be their guest, be their guest!” On March 18, Tina’s Traditional Old English Kitchen and Tea Room invites you to the downtown IMAX for a tea party and costume party, all in celebration of the March 17 release of Disney’s live action “Beauty and the Beast.”

The party begins at 10 a.m. and admittance to the party is included with the purchase of a ticket to the 10:45 film screening.

Owner Tina Jesson and Craig Mince, Theater Manager, IMAX Theater Indiana State Museum, explain how they’re teaming up to mark the monumental weekend!

• Come to the downtown IMAX for an unforgettable film and family experience for the release of “Beauty and the Beast”

• The IMAX Theater in the Indiana State Museum has been an integral part of Indianapolis’ culture for the last 20 years, offering family programming and a film experience that you don’t get anywhere else

• Make memories with the downtown IMAX and Tina’s Traditional Old English Kitchen and Tea Room for the “Beauty and the Beast” release

• “Be our Guest” on March 18 at 10:00 for a tea and costume party celebrating the opening weekend of “Beauty and the Beast”

What special things are you doing to celebrate?

We will have tea, pastries, a photo backdrop, and other fun activities for the little ones will accompany the “Beauty and the Beast” screening that morning.

What’s the cost to attend and how can people get tickets?

The party begins at 10 a.m. and admittance to the party is included with the purchase of a ticket to the 10:45 film screening. We suggest that you purchase your tickets online ahead of time because they will go FAST!

What can the kids dress up as?

We can’t wait to see all of the Disney costumes that the kids wear. We have a couple of examples of costumes here with us today – talk about kids’ costumes, who they are and what they’re wearing –

Small children can often be scared by adults in costumes or by masks, so for the comfort of the littlest guests, we request that no attendees over the age of 12 dress in costume.

To learn more, visit:

Website: www.imaxindy.com

Social media: Facebook: IMAX Theater Indiana State Museum

