Beginning gardening tips: Get a preview of the Flower & Patio Show opening tomorrow at the Indiana State Fair Grounds

She’s in our studio today, but you can hear her tips at this year’s Indiana Flower & Patio Show! Master Gardener Carrie Petty covers an array of beginner gardening tips: why it is so important to teach kids to garden; how to get started in the garden with containers and tools for the beginning gardener; and how to incorporate a daily garden life into your whole life.

To learn more, visit http://www.indianaflowerandpatioshow.com/.

Don’t forget to save with the WISH Code. Learn more here: https://www.tix123.com/tix123/etic.cfm?code=IFPS2017&disc=wish.

SEGMENT IS SPONSORED BY INDIANA FLOWER & PATIO SHOW

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Google

Email

Print

More

Pinterest

Like this: Like Loading...