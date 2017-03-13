Chicago Cubs fans can see the 2016 World Series Trophy in Indy this weekend

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – Chicago Cubs fans will have the opportunity to experience a part of World Series Championship history in Indy this weekend.

The Cubs Trophy Tour, presented by State Farm, is making a stop in Indianapolis Saturday, March 18 at the Indianapolis Public Library – Central Library Branch. Fans will get the chance to see the 2016 World Series Trophy.

“We’re excited to share our cherished trophy with fans this offseason, as we celebrate such a historic World Series Championship,” said Cubs Chairman Tom Ricketts. “We can’t wait for our fans to experience the joy of seeing this piece of history in person.”

The Cubs Trophy tour is making stops throughout Chicagoland and the Midwest.

The first 500 fans will receive a wristband to see the trophy at the Indianapolis Public Library – Central Library Branch from noon to 1:30 p.m Saturday. Fans who are past the 500 limit will be able to see the trophy if time permits.

