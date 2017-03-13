Construction to halt on memorial at Crown Hill Cemetery

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Veteran Affairs Department announced today that they will halt construction on a memorial at Crown Hill Cemetery.

The announcement comes after years of backlash and protests from the community.

The VA paid $810,000 in September 2015 for the near 15 acres.

Protesters were against the plans to knock down dozens of trees to build the memorial.

About two dozen protesters gathered at the entrance to the construction site today.

Mayor Joe Hogsett called on the halt to the construction last week.

