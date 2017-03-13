Franklin police searching for robbery suspect

FRANKLIN, Ind. (WISH) – The Franklin Police Department is looking for a robbery suspect.

According to police, on March 13 around 2:23 a.m. officers were sent to the Phillips 66 located at 400 East Jefferson Street after reports of a burglary.

When officers arrived, they found the front door glass of the business was broken. Inside they found some displays disheveled and a large amount of cigarettes were stolen.

If you have any information, you are asked to contact Detective Sergeant John Borges at 317-346-1142.

