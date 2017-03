INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – A man is in serious but stable condition after he was shot early Monday morning on the east side of Indianapolis.

According to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, the man was shot while sitting in an SUV at the intersection of Shadeland Avenue and 34th Street.

Police say the victim was able to call 911, then was transported to Eskenazi Hospital.

IMPD is investigating the shooting.

