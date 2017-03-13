ISP troopers prevent two fires from spreading

PUTNAMVILLE, Ind. (WISH) – Indiana State Police troopers were able to keep two fires from spreading Sunday evening and early Monday morning.

ISP Troopers Todd Brown, David Petrowski, James Crisp and Kyle Hall responded to a shed fire that was spreading to a nearby residence in the 8500 block of North County Road 225 West in Clay County. The troopers went in the home and found no occupants inside.

The four troopers used their fire extinguishers to keep the engulfed shed and subsequent grass fire from reaching the home. Posey Township firefighters arrived a short time after and extinguished the blaze.

Troopers Crisp and Hall responded to an approximately 25 feet high grass fire five hours later in the median of eastbound Interstate 70 near the 48 mile marker in Putnam County.The fire was completely extinguished by the troopers.

None of the troopers were in injured during the fires.

