INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – Several speakers will talk to state lawmakers about Alzheimer’s disease on Monday.

The Alzheimer’s Association is hosting “Alzheimer’s Awareness Day.”

A doctor from the Indiana Alzheimer’s Disease Center is scheduled to give a presentation to lawmakers, detailing the latest research.

People who have had a personal experience with the disease will also share what they know with state leaders.

It begins Monday at 10 a.m. in the North Atrium of the Indiana Statehouse.

