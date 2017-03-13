Lafayette man charged in connection to 2016 drug bust

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — One of five people arrested in a major drug bust in Lafayette last March has been charged in Tippecanoe County.

Zackary Smith, 26, was charged with six felonies. Dealing a controlled substance, dealing marijuana and possession of a narcotic were among the charges.

He was also charged with three misdemeanors related to drugs.

Smith and four others were arrested on March 10, 2016, after an anonymous tip led police to a home on the 300 block of Waterford Court.

Officers said they found almost 600 grams of marijuana, 45 grams of marijuana concentrates and 129 grams of psilocybin mushrooms.

They also recovered more than $10,000.

