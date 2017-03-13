Local bakery will celebrate Pi Day with free pie

“My, my, we love pie!” 314 pies to be exact! That’s the number of pies that Kelly Maucere of My Sugar Pie will be giving away for FREE, as part of National Pi Day. Kelly, along with Edible Indy’s Jennifer Rubenstein, explain how the free event will leave us feeling ooey, gooey warm!

Mixed Berry Hand Pie & Pie Pops: Need Red raspberries, Blueberries, Blackberries, sugar, cornstarch, water, pastry dough, pop sticks, baking sheet. Mix based on how many you are making but for 1 hand pie you would need .25 cup of sugar and 1 Tbsp. cornstarch and less than 1 egg and 2-3 oz of pastry dough.

National Pi Day:

March 14 @My Sugar Pie from 8 a.m. to 10:30 p.m., plus everyone will be the first to receive Edible Indy’s new spring issue. My Sugar Pie will also do $3.14 pie slices and $3.14 off a full pie and will be accepting donations for the Caring Center in Lebanon (which feeds 400 families in Boone County).

Facebook: facebook.com/MySugarPie

Facebook: facebook.com/Edibleindy

www.mysugarpie.com

www.edibleindy.com

