Man dies after crash in Jasper

JASPER, Ind. (WEHT) – A man riding a moped in Jasper died after being rear ended by a minivan Sunday.

Indiana State Police said 49-year-old Joseph Allen of Huntingburg was driving south on U.S. 231 when he approached 12th Avenue on his scooter.

At the intersection, Allen was rear-ended by a minivan causing him to be thrown on top of the van before eventually ending up in the road.

Allen’s scooter became lodged under the van before both vehicles skidded to a stop.

Allen was flown to St. Mary’s Hospital in Evansville by helicopter where he died.

The crash is under investigation. No charges have been made against the driver of the van.

