Mompreneurs share products to enhance your busy life

Mom-created, kid-approved! That’s what these Michigan-based mommas, aka “mompreneurs,” say about their line of products that are designed to make your life, as a parent, that much easier. Sherri French and Carly Dorogi teach us more about spbang and sticky bellies… AND… give future “mompreneurs” some advice on how to get their own business up and running!

Spbang

www.spbang.com

Instagram: @spbang1

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/spbang

Twitter: @spbangspbang

Sticky Bellies

www.stickybellies.com

Instagram: @stickybellies

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/stickybellies/



Twitter: @stickybellies

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Google

Email

Print

More

Pinterest

Like this: Like Loading...