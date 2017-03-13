Mooresville quadruplets are thriving, head home

MORGAN COUNTY, Ind. (WISH) — The quadruplets born to a Mooresville couple in February are now thriving. We first introduced you to the family on Daybreak just days after their birth.

Three of the babies are home now, about four weeks ahead of schedule.

On Friday, Miles and Natasha Collett were able to bring Harper and Rowan home. Over the weekend, sister Willow joined them. The couple shared videos and pictures of the girls on their Facebook page where they keep everyone updated on the babies’ progress.

Miles, tells 24-Hour News 8 the lone brother, Liam, is also doing well in the hospital. He was the first born on Feb. 5 when the babies arrived more than 8 weeks early. Liam now weighs nearly 6 pounds and could be home in about a week.

Initially, doctors told the Collett family the babies would have to stay in the NICU until their original due date, which was April 7.

There is a Go Fund Me page set up for this family to help with the costs of their little quad squad.

