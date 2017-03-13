Nationwide search underway for kidnapped Florida mother of 5

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA)— A nationwide search is underway for a missing Hillsborough County mother of five children and her estranged husband.

Deputies said Trevor Summers kidnapped his wife, Alisa on Saturday night.

Friends of Alisa gathered at the Walgreens parking lot on Fishhawk Crossings Blvd., where the couple was last seen. They prayed and sang for both.

“Distraught, heartbroken,” said friend Jennifer Griest.

No one has seen or heard from them since Saturday night.

Griest said, “Hopefully if anybody sees this or she sees this or Trevor sees this, they will recognize that they are loved and they are not condemned and they can come home.”

Detectives said Alisa and Trevor were at her house Saturday to discuss their marriage and around 9 p.m., witnesses observed Alisa screaming for help outside of a Walgreen.

“Witnesses observed her exit a vehicle, it appeared to the witnesses that her hands were tied behind her back,” said Colonel Donna Lusczynski, with the Hillsborough Co. Sheriff’s Office.

She was allegedly forced back into her vehicle, a dark blue Saturn Outlook with the tag number G L H M 3 2.

The Summers both have domestic injunctions against each other and Alisha has called the sheriff’s office on Trevor before, according to deputies.

Investigators said the two had a meeting on February 18, but it took a turn for the worse.

“This was a mutual meeting where they were going to discuss divorce, how they were going to move forward, the kids and financial obligations,” said Colonel Lusczynski. “At that time they had dinner, watched TV and spent time together. At some point after that Alicia then called us and reported that she was allegedly held against her will at that time. Deputies responded, conducted an investigation and interviews and at that time we did not make an arrest due to some of the conflicting statements.”

The estranged couple has five children together. Friends and family are worried.

Law enforcement are working to track their phone records and credit cards. Investigators are not sure if they’re still in the county or the state or if they’re in the same vehicle.

HCSO has issued warrants for Trevor Summers for kidnapping, domestic violence and grand theft.

Anyone with any information about Alisa, Trevor or the vehicle involved is asked to call the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office at 247-8200.

