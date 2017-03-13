Overnight attic fire damages Fort Wayne home

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – An overnight fire damaged a Fort Wayne home.

Fire crews were called to a house on the 1600 block of East Paulding Road around 12:30 Monday morning.

Two people inside the home were able to get outside of the house safely before firefighters got to the house.

Once on scene, it took crews about 15 minutes to get the fire out.

According to a FWFD Battalion Chief, the fire started in the attic of the home. The cause is under investigation.

The fire caused moderate fire, smoke and water damage to the house.

East Paulding Road was closed while crews were on scene. They left the home around 2:00 a.m.

