Passenger of vehicle stopped by police wanted on felony warrant in Delaware Co.

MUNCIE, Ind. (WISH) – A passenger of a vehicle that was stopped by police Saturday night is wanted on a felony warrant.

According to ISP, 26-year-old Danny Ray Maddox is wanted on a felony warrant out of Delaware County for strangulation, a level 6 felony and two counts of misdemeanor battery.

The driver of the Chevrolet, 36-year-old Maranda Harty, was stopped by police after noticing the vehicle had no tail lights and the registration plate expired in December 2016.

According to ISP, Harty was driving on a suspended license. Harty was cited for driving while suspended with a prior conviction, a misdemeanor, and operating with an expired registration plate.

Maddox was transported to the Delaware County Jail and lodged for the felony warrant.

